Arsenal target accused of playing for a move after stunning display

Tony Cascarino has accused Arsenal target, Wilfried Zaha of playing for a move before the transfer window closes after he starred for Crystal Palace against Manchester United yesterday.

The Ivorian scored twice as Palace earned a 3-1 win at Old Trafford and his star performance is because he really wants to leave Palace this summer, reckons Cascarino.

Zaha had an underwhelming 2019/20 season after failing to earn a move away from Palace following interest from Arsenal.

He had his head turned by the interest from the Gunners last summer and he struggled throughout the campaign.

He has remained linked with a move to the Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta rebuilds his team.

He seems to have gotten his form back as the close of the transfer window draws nearer. Zaha also scored the lone goal as Palace beat Southampton on the opening day of the season as well.

Cascarino said on Talsports Sunday’s Weekend Sports Breakfast: “Wilf is playing like he really has to show the world, before the transfer window ends, just how good of a player he can be, and maybe persuade someone to pay that extra charge on his fee to go and get him.

“I do wonder how Wilf will be after the window ends.

“Roy Hodgson managed him brilliantly last year after his head got turned. Wilf thought he was going to Everton and it didn’t happen, and he didn’t start to get going again. But once he did Roy Hodgson has to take a lot of credit for that.

“Handling players is difficult once they desire to leave.”