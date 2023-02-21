Arsenal target addresses his future amidst speculation

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to add Ansu Fati to their squad after the Spaniard pledged his future to Barcelona.

The attacker has struggled to be relevant at Camp Nou this season, which is sad, considering he was considered the man to make the club great again when he first broke onto the scene.

He was even compared to Lionel Messi, but Xavi Hernandez has preferred other attackers, forcing Fati to spend more time than usual on the bench.

This was expected to make him reconsider his future and the likes of Arsenal were keen to pounce and add him to their squad.

However, he has now addressed his future. Fati said, as relayed by Sport: “I have a contract until 2027 and hopefully, I can spend even more years here. I want to spend many years at Barça. Yesterday, I left the pitch angry because sometimes I don’t think I give back as much as what the people at the Camp Nou give me, who support me so much. I am very grateful and happy to be in the club that I love and in which I grew up.”

Fati is a very fine attacker and is one player we would love to have in our squad, but it seems he only sees his future at Barcelona for now.

This does not mean he would not leave Barca, but we might have to break the bank to convince him to make the move.

