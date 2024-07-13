Arsenal target addresses his future as Real Madrid’s offer remains on the table

Arsenal target Andriy Lunin has addressed his future as Real Madrid insists they want him to stay at the club.

The goalkeeper enjoyed a lot of game time at the La Liga club last season as their first choice, Thibaut Courtois, was injured for a long time.

He was expected to start the Champions League final, but Courtois returned, and the Ukrainian was dropped to the bench.

This summer is a time for reflection as he has a year left in his Madrid contract, and Los Blancos have offered him a new one.

Madrid wants him to stay and has made that clear by offering him an extension, but Lunin is taking his time and now reveals his future lies in the club’s hands, as Arsenal and some suitors wait for his signal to move to sign him.

He told Marca:

“I want to stay, but my future is in the hands of the club.

“Courtois is one of the best but I want to play.”

Lunin did well when he played for Real Madrid last season, and the Ukrainian could be a good signing for us this summer, but he won’t be an automatic starter.

