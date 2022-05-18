Arsenal target admits ‘anything can happen’ in regards to a summer move

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV this summer, and the player has admitted that he is ready to consider all of his options.

The forward has enjoyed a fine season with 21 goals and 15 assists in all competitions, including 25 goal contributions in the Eridivisie, and is being linked with a number of clubs ahead of a potential summer move.

With the Gunners firmly expected to be adding a new striker to the squad this summer, with the potential to add another forward also, Gakpo is naturally being touted as one of those possible additions as he continues to thrive, and he would fit our recent transfer policy to a tee.

With much speculation surrounding his future, he has moved to admit to the press that he is analysing his options at present, claiming that he is yet to decide if he will in fact leave.

“Anything can happen this summer,” Gakpo told De Telegraaf(via Football-Oranje). “I will now calmly compare all options and see what is best for me. Staying another year is also an option.”

While Gakpo isn’t necessarily an out-and-out striker, the fact that he can play anywhere across the front line would be an exciting option to have, but we will still need to add a striker to the squad also.

Dutch sides don’t usually demand excessive fees for their players, and the forward could prove to be one of the bargains of the summer, and he could well be the ideal replacement for Nicolas Pepe this summer, assuming the Ivory Coast international is moved on of course.

Patrick

Learn more about your club – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section