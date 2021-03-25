Arsenal target admits club will listen to offers this summer

Arsenal target Orkun Kokcu told reporters that he expects Feyernoord to listen to offers for his signature this summer.

The Gunners were strongly linked with a move for his signature last summer, only for his current club to tie the 20 year-old down to a new five-year contract.

Feyernoord are now understood to be struggling with financial difficulties and the player now expects that despite his long-term deal, he will be allowed to leave in the coming window.

“I still have a contract until 2025, but the situation has changed, he said after Turkey’s victory over the Netherlands (via VI.NL) “[Feyenoord] have been very clear about their financial situation and it is clear it is not good.

“If a club comes with a good offer and the club can earn a good amount, I imagine the offer will be listened to.”

Kokcu plays predominantly as a winger for club and country, but hasn’t enjoyed the best of season, with just two goals and two assists from his 17 Eridivisie appearances, and one goal to boast from the Europa League also.

Voetball International claimed last summer that Arsenal had been trying to pursue a deal for the youngster for a long time, and it could be interesting to see if the club looks to take advantage of his current club’s financial problems by making a new offer this summer.

Patrick