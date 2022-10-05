Arsenal target admits he is open to leaving his current club

Leandro Trossard has been linked with a move to Arsenal, and the Belgian has responded to the links.

He has developed into one of the Premier League’s tricky goal-scorers who recently bagged a hat-trick against Liverpool.

His performance in that game has increased the number of top clubs looking to add him to their squad.

Arsenal has developed well so far and they are challenging for the Premier League title this term.

Their squad lacks the depth that Manchester City has now and Trossard could improve that.

He probably has outgrown being a Brighton player, and he admits he would leave the Seagulls for the right opportunity, but he doesn’t want to be a bench warmer.

He said via Sun Sports:

“If the opportunity arises, I want to go. But I want to play and not sit on the bench.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been developing well since he moved to the Premier League and he would be a good addition to our squad.

However, the attacker might struggle to play for us if he makes the move to the club now.

Which might make him choose a move to another suitor so he can continue spending time on the pitch.

