Arsenal target admits he wants to play for the “best teams in the world”

Arsenal target and Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo has admitted it is his dream to play for a top club.

The midfielder has been a star in the Premier League this season as his fine performances have helped the Seagulls to deliver some delightful results in the competition.

Several clubs wanted to sign him in the last transfer window, including Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

His manager, who brought him to England, Graham Potter, has left to become the latest Chelsea boss.

Speculation is now linking him with a move to the West London club, but Arsenal remains in the running for his signature.

The Gunners wanted a midfielder before the last transfer window closed, but signing Caicedo would have cost a lot of money.

The Ecuadorian has now admitted he would definitely love to join a top club.

Caicedo told Ole via the Evening Standard. “Right now I’m very focused on Brighton and the World Cup. I want to have a great World Cup and then we’ll see what happens.

Adding: “It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there.”

Caicedo has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and he will do a job at one of the competition’s top clubs.

He will offer us a lot of value in the long-term if he moves to the Emirates, but signing him would not be easy.