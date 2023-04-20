Arsenal target admits his future is uncertain and confirms he is learning English

Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda has commented on his future and admitted it remains uncertain, even though he is focused on helping his present club.

Fresneda has emerged as one of the finest defenders in Spain this season and continues to do well at Real Valladolid, which continues to attract interest from other clubs.

Arsenal has a very good squad, but they consider him one player that can be useful to their team.

The youngster is just 18, which makes him even more attractive to the Gunners and he knows several clubs want him.

Marca interviewed the Spaniard recently and asked about Arsenal’s interest directly. He said:

“I want to succeed at Valladolid achieving the goal and my biggest dream, in the long term, it’s playing with the national team.

“I don’t know what will happen to my future in the summer. I’m in Zorrilla all morning until 3:00 p.m. Afterwards, I eat at the Residence Hall and try to rest.

“I study Sports Management and languages, English and German, but since I was little.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fresneda has been one of the finest defenders in Europe this season and continues to develop.

At his age, if we add him to our squad now, we could be guaranteed a decade of top performance from him.

This makes him an ideal player to add to our squad, but we have to get his signature at the end of this season.

If he moves to a bigger club, we might struggle to buy him until later in his career.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…