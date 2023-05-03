Arsenal target admits their interest is nice to hear

Arsenal has targeted Lois Openda in the last few weeks as he shines in Ligue 1 for Lens.

The Belgian has hit double figures for goals there this term and continues to do well whenever he steps on the pitch.

Several clubs have been impressed with his performances so far and want to add him to their squad, one of them is Arsenal.

As much as he wants to focus on helping his present club, he knows about the interest and admits it is something to be proud of.

The striker said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“I know very well there’s a lot of noise, but I’m staying calm. I haven’t worked this hard to be distracted. It’s nice. It’s a sort of recognition, but I mustn’t listen to what’s being said.

“The Ligue 1 player of the month award from March is in a cupboard. I’m under contract until 2027 with Lens. I’m very good here. I hope to write a page in the history of the club, leave a mark.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Openda has had a good season in France and will likely change clubs at the end of this campaign.

However, we have Folarin Balogun, who has also been among the goals in the same competition.

It makes no sense to sign someone with almost the same number of goals as Balogun when we can give the England youth star a chance.

