Arsenal target advised on his next move after clubs show interest in signing him

Dayot Upamecano has been urged to take his time before making a decision on his future with Arsenal and several other teams circling around him.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form since he moved to Germany and the last two seasons have seen him emerge as one of Europe’s top Under21 defender.

His performances have sparked interest in his signature from the likes of Barcelona and Tottenham, the player seems to be ready for a move when this season ends but he has been urged to take his time.

He will have one season left on his current deal when this campaign finishes and he has stated that he will make a decision on his future when this season’s curtains are drawn.

However, his club’s Sporting Director, Markus Krosche, has sounded a note of warning to the player about making a move.

He insisted that the player has to take his time and be very sure of what he wants before making a decision.

Krosche told Kicker: “This is a far-reaching decision for a player. He should take his time with that.

“He has to be clear about exactly what he is going to do, how he sees his future.

“Maybe that has changed a bit as a result of the new situation [coronavirus].”