Arsenal target agrees personal terms with their London rivals

Arsenal are set to miss out on Jeremy Jacquet after the defender agreed personal terms on a move to Chelsea, a development that represents a setback in the club’s recruitment plans ahead of the end of the season. The Rennes youngster has been among the most highly regarded defenders in Ligue 1 for some time, and Arsenal have monitored his progress closely as they consider reinforcements for the future.

The Gunners view Jacquet as an ideal addition to their squad once the current campaign concludes, particularly after missing out on Marc Guehi. Arsenal had hoped to secure Guehi’s signature at the end of the season, but those plans were disrupted when the defender opted to complete a January move to Manchester City. He will now continue his career at the Etihad Stadium, forcing Arsenal to reassess their priorities and redirect their attention to alternative targets.

Arsenal’s search for defensive reinforcements

With Guehi no longer available, Jacquet emerged as one of the leading names on Arsenal’s shortlist. The club believe he possesses the qualities required to thrive at the highest level, and his reputation suggests he could enjoy a bright future in the game. Liverpool has also been tracking his development following Guehi’s departure to City, although they were prepared to wait until the summer before making a formal approach.

Arsenal, however, hoped to move more decisively to secure an advantage in negotiations. Their interest underlined a broader strategy to strengthen the defensive unit with young players capable of contributing immediately and developing further over time.

Chelsea’s agreement changes the picture

That plan has now been complicated, according to Londonworld, which reports that Jacquet has agreed to join Chelsea after reaching an understanding on personal terms. The report claims that the Blues must still conclude a deal with Rennes, but the expectation is that the transfer will be completed in the coming days.

For Arsenal, the development leaves little margin for manoeuvre. Either they act swiftly to revive their interest or accept that the defender will move elsewhere. The timing is particularly significant, as the club continue to reshape their squad following recent disappointments in the transfer market.

Chelsea’s progress in securing Jacquet highlights the competitive nature of recruitment at the top level, where delays can quickly prove costly. Arsenal will now be forced to consider other options as they seek to reinforce their defence and ensure they are well prepared for the challenges that lie ahead next season.