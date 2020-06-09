Arsenal target agrees short-term deal to see out season

Adam Lallana has extended his contract with Liverpool, before he decides on his future club.

The England international has been linked with a move to Arsenal amongst other clubs, but with his new contract set to see him stay on with the Anfield club until the end of the season, he may well be delaying any decision on his future until then.

It had been reported today by the Football Insider that Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had moved ahead in the race to sign the midfielder, having table a lucrative offer.

It remains to be seen whether Lallana’s Liverpool deal will delay any decision on his future however, having previously entered into the final month of his contract, with manager Jurgen Klopp confirming the deal on the Reds official website.

Arsenal may well be able to strike a deal should they see fit, but may well be looking to see how they finish their season before making any transfer decisions.

Mikel Arteta previously told Arsenal FC that they were preparing for three scenarios this summer, supposedly depending on whether they qualify for the Champions League, Europa League or neither.

Our club may well be looking at the free transfer market more should they fail to qualify for either, although with ten matches still remaining, we are still some time away from knowing our fate on those fronts.

Should Arsenal be looking at signing Lallana? Will our club still have a transfer budget to work with should they fail to qualify for Europe? Does anyone doubt our credentials in a push up the table?

Patrick