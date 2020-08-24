Arsenal target aiming for ‘great year’ despite uncertainty over future

Philippe Coutinho has insisted that he keen to ‘work hard to have a great year’, whilst admitting that he is unsure on what his future holds.

The former Liverpool star has just enjoyed his first taste of Champions League glory last night, where his on-loan side Bayern Munich overcame Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the Stadio de Luz in Portugal in the final of the competition.

Coutinho may have had regrets over leaving Liverpool previously, having seen them go onto Premier League and Champions League glory in his absence, but after a treble-winning campaign in Munich, whilst playing his part in the European final last night, he can put such thoughts away, and can now look to the future.

Football.London amongst numerous news outlets link Arsenal with a potential move for his signature, but Mundo Deportivo claim that a managerial change for his parent club Barcelona could well see him given an option to stay at the Nou Camp next season.

The Brazilian international has admitted that he is unsure on his future, and that he will now have to return to Barca having had his head concentrated on the Champions League in recent weeks.

“Of course, I have to go back to Barcelona and then we’ll see what happens,” he told Movistar (via Marca) after the final last night.

“I haven’t really thought about it much, I’ve only been focused on the final.

“What I can say is that I really want to work hard to have a great year, but let’s see what happens.”

Will Arsenal still pursue a deal for Coutinho this summer after Willian’s signature? Will Barcelona have to reconsider their stance on Coutinho?

Patrick