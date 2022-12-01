Arsenal target already considering an offer from Serie A

Arsenal is one of the clubs targeting Noah Okafor after his impressive season at RB Salzburg and the attacker could be one of their new signings in January or in the summer.

Okafor has impressed at his present club and earned a place in the Swiss squad for the World Cup in Qatar because of his fine showing.

The youngster is one man the Gunners have listed to bolster their attack, according to Football London, but a move for him might be trickier than we expect.

Because he has done well in the Champions League this season, clubs from around Europe have noticed him and a report on Todofichajes reveals AC Milan is leading the race for his signature.

It claims they have already handed him an offer for consideration, which he is doing at the moment, if he likes it, they might win the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Okafor was in superb form before the World Cup and has been improving in the last few seasons.

The attacker will make us a better team, but we must get serious and make him an offer as well.

If it is better than what AC Milan has for him, we will certainly win the race for his signature.

