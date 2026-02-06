Arsenal target already knows the next club he wants to join

Arsenal are keen to add Julian Alvarez to their squad, but questions remain over whether the attacker is willing to return to the Premier League. Alvarez previously built a strong reputation in England during his time at Manchester City, where he won all major club honours before completing a move to Spain.

Since joining Atletico Madrid, Alvarez has been regarded as a central figure in the team. However, the attacker has struggled to find consistency in recent months, which has fuelled speculation about his long-term future at the club. This uncertainty has alerted several suitors, with Arsenal closely monitoring the situation as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Arsenal interest and player profile

The Gunners view Alvarez as an ideal addition who could significantly enhance their squad. His experience at the highest level, combined with his versatility in attack, makes him an attractive option for a side aiming to compete consistently for major honours. Arsenal are believed to be prepared to move for the player if they receive encouragement that a transfer is possible.

Supporters have reacted positively to the links, seeing Alvarez as someone capable of elevating the team further. However, Arsenal face serious competition for his signature, and any deal would depend not only on negotiations with Atletico Madrid but also on the player’s personal preference regarding his next destination.

Preferred destination and implications

Despite interest from England, reports suggest that Alvarez has already made up his mind about where he would like to play next. According to Sport, the Argentine has no intention of returning to the Premier League at this stage of his career. Instead, he is reportedly focused on securing a move to Barcelona.

Alvarez is said to believe that the Catalan side represents the next major step for him, a stance that represents a significant setback for Arsenal and other clubs hoping to lure him away. His preference places Barcelona firmly in the driving seat, although financial considerations may ultimately influence how the situation develops.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can complete a deal or whether financial constraints could force Alvarez to consider alternative options. For now, Arsenal’s interest appears dependent on a change in circumstances, with the club likely to continue assessing other targets as they plan for the future.