Arsenal target already knows the team he will join next

AS says that Arsenal target, Isco has already decided to leave Real Madrid for Sevilla next summer.

The Spaniard has struggled to play for the La Liga champions this season and he was thought to be looking for a move away next month.

The Euros will take place at the end of this season and his chances of being named in the Spain squad for the competition are slim if he doesn’t start playing more often.

Arsenal has been struggling with creativity and they were thought to be looking to lure him to London next month.

With Dani Ceballos struggling to play, Isco would have fancied his chances of regular game time at Arsenal.

But the Gunners look set to miss out on signing him now.

The report says that Zinedine Zidane wants him to remain with the team until the end of this season because he would be a good option for them.

But he can leave in the summer and he has already decided that he will make the move to Sevilla instead.

In Seville, he would be reunited with Julen Lopetegui who managed him at Real Madrid and in the Spain national team.

Arsenal will likely try to bring another player into their team next month, but it is unlikely to be Isco.