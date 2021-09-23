Arsenal target and boyhood fan extends his contract with his present club

Arsenal target, Paul Onuachu has signed a contract extension at Belgian club, Genk.

The 6′ 7″ striker has had a prolific stint in the Belgian top flight and has been linked with a move to the Emirates before now.

The Athletic via Score Nigeria reported in the summer that the Nigerian striker has attracted the interest of the Gunners.

After scoring 35 goals for Genk in the last campaign, it looked almost certain that he would leave them.

Arsenal never pursued their interest officially and he has continued his fine goal scoring in Belgium.

Genk has been impressed and they know that they have a jewel on their hands and have now tied him down to a new contract.

The Belgian club used their Twitter account to announce that he has agreed on a new three-year deal that would keep him scoring goals for them until 2024.

With an image of the African goal machine, they wrote a caption which read: “As a club, we are very proud to still have Paul Onuachu in our midst. Together we will do everything we can to achieve our ambitions.”

Arsenal may lose both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette in the summer as they would both be out of a contract.

Onuachu could become the best option to replace at least one of them in Mikel Arteta’s squad.