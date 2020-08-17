Arsenal target and Real Madrid star opens door to Premier League move

James Rodriguez has opened the door for a Premier League move as he continues to remain unwanted at Real Madrid. reports the Sun.

The Colombian has been struggling to convince Zinedine Zidane that he can make a contribution at Real Madrid and he featured in less than five league games this year.

He had spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Germans didn’t see enough of him to make his move permanent.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League with the likes of Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United said to be interested in signing him.

However, he remains a Madrid player and as he nears the end of his contract with the Spaniards, there have been suggestions that he will move to the Premier League and he has confirmed those suggestions.

He claimed that the Premier League and Italian Serie A are two divisions that he hasn’t played in and he might try them out.

James told Daniel Habif’s podcast: “Now there are many things, everything is over now, the virus stopped everything.

“There are many clubs that do not have so much, in a few days I know where I am going.

“I still don’t know; Italy, Spain, England. It’s a question that I have and I don’t know, but I do want to go where I can play, where I can be happy and where I feel that I am loved by everyone.

“I’ve already played in France, I’ve been in several good leagues. Only Italy and the Premier League are missing.

“I have to see where I want to go or where they want me to go…

“[England] would be a good thing, it would be a ‘top’ league.

“And for a Colombian going to Bayern, Real, France and then the Premier League would be big.

“I have to see, I place everything in the hands of God so that he can show me the way and give me a lot of wisdom to choose well.”