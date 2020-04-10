Arsenal target announces that he will be leaving Borussia Dortmund for free in the summer

Mario Gotze has opened the door for a move to the Emirates after he revealed that he would be leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season.

The German scored Germany’s winning goal at the 2014 World Cup and he is one of the prodigies in football after making his debut at a very young age.

He starred for Borussia Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp before making a move across to their bitter rivals, Bayern Munich.

He sealed a return to Dortmund in 2016 but he has never rediscovered the form that made him one of the most coveted players in the world.

However, at the age of 27, the German still has something to offer to football and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Liverpool and Napoli are two other teams linked with a move for the German and it this probably the best time for Arsenal to make their move for him.

He just revealed that he will be calling it quits as a player of Dortmund at the end of his four years deal in the summer.

He added that he isn’t sure of his next career move but he will keep his fans posted on where he would be playing next.

Gotze said as quoted by the Daily Star: “First of all, I hope according to the circumstances that you and your loved ones are doing well in the present situation.

“Today I would like to announce that after intensive consideration, I have decided to make a change in the planning of my career. I have consciously taken my time over this step.

“It is an important decision for my sporting future and I am very much looking forward to working with Reza Fazeli and his agency International Soccer Management (ISM), whose professional competence has absolutely convinced me.

“What the sporting future will bring will only become apparent when a little normality has returned to the world.

“Until then, please stay healthy and support society as much as you can.”