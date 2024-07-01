Arsenal target appears to backtrack on his future plans

Yesterday, we covered Johan Bakayoko’s comments on his future, in which he gave no assurances that he would remain at PSV.

The Belgian is a transfer target for Arsenal and remains one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

For now, he is focused on contributing to Belgium’s success at Euro 2024, but teams are lining up to add him to their squads in this transfer window.

Bakayoko had previously insisted that he did not know if he had played his last season for PSV. However, he now seems to be trying to correct the impression his earlier comments gave to the media with a new statement.

The attacker was asked about his future again, and this time, he said, as quoted by Het Belang van Limburg:

“But I never said I want to leave PSV, others have done that in my place. If something comes up, you have to think about it, but now is not the time. I’m not thinking about a transfer here, I’m thinking about how I can do my best here,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bakayoko is one of the finest attackers we can add to our group, and at 21, he would be a superb investment of money.

However, he needs to make a decision on his future and must commit to leaving PSV before we can make an approach for his signature.

ADMIN COMMENT

