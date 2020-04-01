Arsenal target appears to choose London rivals as his preferred destination

Arsenal is reportedly not Samuel Umtiti’s first choice should he leave Barcelona in the summer.

The Frenchman’s sale appears imminent as Barcelona look for cash to fund their move for Neymar and Lautaro Martinez.

He joined the Catalans in 2016 and has enjoyed a mixed spell with the La Liga holders. However, his career has been frustrated by several high profile injuries and Barcelona wants to cash in on him while they can.

The Catalans have reportedly offered him to Arsenal ahead of a summer move, but he doesn’t seem keen to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

Reports from Star Sports claim that his representatives have reached out to Chelsea to inform them that he would be happy to join if he leaves Barcelona for the Premier League.

Umtiti is currently valued at £45 million and that could be a stumbling block for Chelsea as they will most likely baulk at that valuation.

The Blues are already working on beating Arsenal to the signing of Gabriel from Lille and Barcelona may have to lower their asking price to attract Chelsea.

Umtiti does represent a risk because of injuries, however, he is highly rated and I have no doubts that Arteta could get him back to playing at his very best.