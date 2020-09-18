Arsenal target arrives at Colney to complete his transfer

Runar Alex Runarsson has arrived in London to complete his Arsenal transfer from Dijon, according to Goal.com.

The Iceland international is set to become Arsenal’s next second choice goalkeeper after the Gunners sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

Runarsson became the club’s target after they agreed to allow Martinez to move to Villa Park.

He wasn’t the only goalkeeper that Arsenal targeted, but Brentford is playing hardball over the transfer of David Raya and Arsenal has moved to land Runarsson.

The Gunners reportedly had a £10 million bid for Raya rejected by the Bees, but they have landed Runarsson for around £2 million.

They earned around £20 million from the sale of Martinez and they will now look to focus on their other transfer targets.

Goal’s Charles Watt Tweeted: “Runar Alex Runarsson has arrived at London Colney to finalise his move to Arsenal and meet his new team-mates.”

Signing him for that low fee will help the Gunners save money for their other transfers.

They want a new midfielder, Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar have been targeted, but they need to raise enough funds to land either player.

Both players might cost the Gunners as much as £90m.