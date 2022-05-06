Arsenal target asks club to let him leave this summer

Wilfried Zaha has asked Crystal Palace to listen to offers for his signature this summer.

The attacker has been on their books for much of his career, having returned to Selhurst Park after a poor spell at Manchester United.

He has been their main man, but he wants to join a bigger club now. Arsenal remains interested in a move for him even though their former player, Emmanuel Petit, has warned them against signing him via The Daily Mail.

Fichajes.net has handed them a boost by reporting that he wants to leave Palace in the summer and he has asked the Eagles to listen to offers for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is another good chance for Arsenal to sign Zaha after they opted for Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

Pepe has been poor and should leave the Emirates in the next transfer window.

There is no better replacement than Zaha, even though he is much older now. We could even propose a swap deal with the Eagles by sending Pepe the other way.

If that doesn’t work, we can sell Pepe and use the money to acquire Zaha, who shouldn’t be too expensive anymore.