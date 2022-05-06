Arsenal target asks club to let him leave this summer

Wilfried Zaha has asked Crystal Palace to listen to offers for his signature this summer.
The attacker has been on their books for much of his career, having returned to Selhurst Park after a poor spell at Manchester United.
He has been their main man, but he wants to join a bigger club now. Arsenal remains interested in a move for him even though their former player, Emmanuel Petit, has warned them against signing him via The Daily Mail.
Fichajes.net has handed them a boost by reporting that he wants to leave Palace in the summer and he has asked the Eagles to listen to offers for his signature.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This is another good chance for Arsenal to sign Zaha after they opted for Nicolas Pepe in 2019.
Pepe has been poor and should leave the Emirates in the next transfer window.
There is no better replacement than Zaha, even though he is much older now. We could even propose a swap deal with the Eagles by sending Pepe the other way.
If that doesn’t work, we can sell Pepe and use the money to acquire Zaha, who shouldn’t be too expensive anymore.
Should not be our target at 29.
He’s a versatile player, he could be one of the CFs we sign,
I know a lot would say he’s almost 30, there are a lot of 30+ Players making the headlines , let’s have an open mind towards every player,
Zaha still has 2/3 years of blistering strength to offer, if I were Arteta I’ll sign him for a reasonable price.
Article is rather biased, not as good as Pepe and very over rated. Pepe hasn’t been poor, he hasn’t been used!!!!!!!!
@Reggie
RealTalk…
Fact!!if I remember correctly,I recently read that he played 600 minutes this season and most of them as a late sub and/or after not playing at all for a while.
He should go to Newcastle Utd. He’d be perfect for their project. Him on the left, Aubameyang through the centre with Pepe or Mahrez on the right. Aubameyang, Pepe and Mahrez will be available in the summer and so will Raheem Sterling to compete with Zaha on the left. Add to that, all the mentioned players have PL experience.
Newcastle can do a potential madness this coming summer if their recruitment is on point.
I personally wouldn’t want any of them as I feel we can’t build longterm with them:
– Pepe, been there, tried that
– Aubameyang, been there, tried that
– Zaha, too old
– Mahrez, too old
– Sterling, wages too high
He was our target not our target.