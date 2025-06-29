Arsenal target asks for a face-to-face meeting to sort out future

Viktor Gyokeres is continuing to seek clarity over his future as Arsenal work to secure a new striker ahead of the upcoming season. The Swedish forward has been on the Gunners’ radar for several months, following two standout campaigns with Sporting Club in Portugal.

Mikel Arteta’s side has made the addition of a centre-forward a top priority this summer and has been heavily linked with both Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. While Sesko appears to be staying at RB Leipzig, Gyokeres remains a viable and attractive target for the North London side.

Sporting shift stance on gentleman’s agreement

Prior to the end of the 2023/24 season, reports suggested that Gyokeres had a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting that would allow him to leave for a fee of around €60 million. Although his official release clause stands at €100 million, the informal understanding was thought to offer a more realistic route to a transfer.

However, Sporting now seem unwilling to honour that figure, reportedly demanding a significantly higher fee amid increasing interest in the player. This development has stalled progress and raised questions about whether Arsenal will meet the Portuguese club’s valuation, or pivot to an alternative target.

Gyokeres pushes for clarity amid interest

The uncertainty has prompted Gyokeres to seek a face-to-face meeting with the Sporting hierarchy in order to resolve the situation. According to Sport Witness, the striker wants to understand the club’s position and determine whether a transfer to Arsenal can realistically materialise under the current circumstances.

For Arsenal, who are determined to bring in a striker capable of elevating their title credentials, the situation demands swift resolution. While the Gunners are believed to remain interested, they will not want to be drawn into a protracted saga, particularly with other parts of the squad also in need of reinforcement.

Gyokeres is aware that prolonged uncertainty could jeopardise his move, and Sporting must now decide whether to facilitate his departure or risk holding onto a player who wishes to move on. If a compromise can be reached, Arsenal may finally secure the prolific forward they have been searching for.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…