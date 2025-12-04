Arsenal target asks his club to sell him next month

Arsenal have been monitoring Rodrygo since the end of last season and could finally have the opportunity to secure him in January. The Brazilian has struggled for relevance at Real Madrid in recent months, and there is a possibility that the club may allow him to leave. Xabi Alonso has offered him opportunities to re-establish himself, yet it appears the attacker is unable to meet the standards expected of him at the moment.

Although Alonso publicly continues to back Rodrygo, the situation suggests he may become one of the players Arsenal could realistically sign next month. With the World Cup approaching, Rodrygo wants more regular playing time and may have to leave Real Madrid to rediscover his best form. This scenario presents Arsenal with a potential opening, one that could compel them to make a significant January signing even though their current squad possesses considerable depth.

Rodrygo’s Situation at Real Madrid

Arsenal had originally been expected to wait until the summer to make any substantial changes to their playing squad. However, the likelihood of Rodrygo being made available earlier than expected could alter those plans. His desire for increased minutes and Madrid’s willingness to consider offers may accelerate the timeline for any potential move. Arsenal is weighing the opportunity carefully, particularly as its current squad is performing well and maintaining consistency across competitions.

The prospect of adding a player of Rodrygo’s profile remains appealing, especially given his ability to contribute in multiple attacking roles. Yet the club must balance the decision with the cohesion already present within the team.

Arsenal Monitor Developments Closely

According to Defensa Central via Transfer News Life on X, Rodrygo has informed Madrid that he would love to explore a departure in January. This development could be encouraging for Arsenal, although they may still choose to delay major decisions until the summer. Their squad appears settled and effective, but the availability of a player of Rodrygo’s quality may be enough to influence their thinking as the transfer window approaches.

