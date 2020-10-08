Arsenal target Austrian Bundesliga star as alternative to Aouar

Arsenal is monitoring RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, according to Fabrizio Romano who made the revelation on the Here We Go Podcast.

The Gunners wanted to sign one of two midfielders this summer – Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey.

They struggled to land any of the players as the transfer window went along, Lyon halted the sale of their players before the transfer window closed and their pursuit of Aouar ended.

The Gunners would eventually sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day, but they maintain an interest in Aouar.

However, if they are unable to sign Aouar, they have lined up an alternative, according to Romano.

He said as quoted by AFSTUFF: “Arsenal are monitoring the situation of RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai. He is on the shortlist but he is not on the top [of the] list. At the top are players like Houssem Aouar.”

Szoboszlai is just 19, but he is one of the most impressive midfielders in Europe.

He played in the Champions League group stages with Salzburg last season and they have managed to reach the group stage again in this campaign.

The Austrian side is known for developing the likes of Sadio Mane and Naby Keita and Arsenal will be landing a quality player if they do manage to sign him.