Arsenal target backtracks on comments about Liverpool to give Gunners chance

Yan Diomande was caught on camera several weeks ago expressing his affection for Liverpool, explaining that he grew up supporting the club because of his father. He stated that he dreamt of playing for the Reds, a revelation that appeared to hand them a notable advantage in the race for his signature amid reported interest from Arsenal.

The RB Leipzig youngster has been in outstanding form over recent seasons and has emerged as one of the most influential figures in his team. His development has been evident with each appearance, underlining why he is regarded as one of the club’s brightest talents. Should Leipzig decide to capitalise on his rising value, they could be compelled to consider offers at the end of the season.

Arsenal are expected to face another busy summer, with the possibility that certain current stars may depart, potentially creating space for a dynamic new attacking option. Diomande has long been linked with a move to England, and his earlier comments about Liverpool intensified speculation regarding his preferred destination.

Clarifying His Liverpool Comments

However, the player now appears keen to ensure that he does not limit his options. As reported by the Metro, Diomande sought to clarify his previous remarks and distance himself from suggestions that Liverpool represented his sole ambition. He acknowledged the origins of the misunderstanding, stating, ‘People made it out to be my dream club. But first and foremost, it’s my dad’s favourite club.’

Focused on Leipzig for Now

He further explained his father’s connection to the Merseyside club, adding, ‘It was always his great wish to see me there someday because he loves the atmosphere at Anfield. He always raved about Steven Gerrard. I was too young to see him play. We didn’t even have a TV at home for a long time. I have a lot of respect for Liverpool, but my dream club right now is Leipzig.’

His comments reflect a measured approach, keeping potential avenues open while reaffirming his present commitment to Leipzig.

