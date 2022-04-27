Arsenal target being made available as Serie A side eyes squad overhaul

Napoli are claimed to be keen on revamping their playing squad in order to reduce their wage bill, as reported by TMW, and are willing to allow Arsenal target Victor Osimhen to leave.

Osimhen has been an impressive performer this season with 16 goals and five assists from his 28 appearances in all competitions, helping his side to close in on a place in the Champions League for next season.

While we are also hoping to do the same, our push to do so hasn’t been aided by a goal-scoring striker, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe our current highest scorers so far this season.

With both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah into the final months of their current contracts, a striker is expected to be the priority this summer, and Osimhen is one who we have been following for some time.

The Nigeria international would be a great addition to our front line, with his speed, finishing and dribbling ability a nightmare for defenders to deal with.

If rumours are true that Napoli are willing to cash-in, then we should definitely be at the forefront in the bidding in the coming window.

Do you agree that Osimhen should be our first-choice strike target this summer?

Patrick