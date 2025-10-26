Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko admits Man United was always his dream

Benjamin Sesko has revealed the real reason he chose to move to Manchester United after Arsenal’s summer interest.

The Gunners had pursued the Slovenia international for much of the window before eventually turning their attention to Viktor Gyökeres. The former RB Leipzig striker was widely viewed as Arsenal’s first-choice centre-forward target, but his price tag and high wage demands forced the club to look elsewhere.

In the end, Arsenal secured Gyökeres for a lower fee, while Manchester United signed Sesko for around £74 million. The Slovenian has made a quiet start to life in England, scoring twice in his first ten appearances.

Sesko describes “dream” Manchester United move

Despite strong interest from several clubs, Sesko insists he only ever wanted to join Manchester United, describing it as a lifelong dream.

“It’s not just mine, but probably for loads of football players, it’s just a dream,” Sesko told Mirror. “Something that you want to achieve in your career, especially to play for a club like that. When I heard that I can move here and there are big possibilities that I can change clubs, especially to United, I was burning. It’s something that I always wanted to have. It happened and I’m really happy.”

When asked if United were the only club he wanted to sign for, the striker replied:

“Yeah. For me, this was a dream to play for a club like this and a stadium like this. It’s something that I always wanted.”

Arsenal may have got the better deal

A few months on from the summer window, it remains unclear just how close Arsenal came to landing the forward. It’s too soon to say whether the Gunners are better off, but based on early form, Viktor Gyökeres appears to have been the smarter signing.

While Sesko has struggled for consistency in front of goal, Gyökeres has quickly adapted to life in North London and already outscored him. It’s a reminder that sometimes missing out on a target can work out for the best.

A striker with Sesko’s profile might have suited Arsenal’s system, but given how things have unfolded, it feels like the Gunners made the right call.

What do you think, Gooners – did Arsenal dodge a bullet or miss an opportunity?

Benjamin Kenneth

