Arsenal target breaks his silence about changing clubs in the summer

Leroy Sané has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as his contract at Bayern Munich edges closer to expiration. The winger, widely regarded as one of Europe’s elite attacking talents, could potentially become a free agent in just over six months if no extension is agreed upon. This situation has caught the attention of top clubs, including Arsenal, who view him as a game-changing addition to their squad.

Bayern Munich’s depth in wide attacking options has meant Sané isn’t always guaranteed a starting role under Vincent Kompany. The Bavarian giants have been slow to initiate talks over a renewal, which has fueled speculation about a possible exit. For Arsenal, securing Sané on a free transfer would be a monumental deal, aligning perfectly with their ambition to strengthen their squad while maintaining financial prudence.

However, Sané has recently addressed the rumours surrounding his future, indicating a strong desire to remain in Munich. Speaking to Mirror Football, the German international stated, “We are in talks. I feel comfortable in Munich. I feel really comfortable. Talks are very good. My focus is currently only on Bayern.” He also played down speculation about a potential Premier League return, adding, “I follow Premier League football, but the attraction for me lies in the club where I can show my best performance, develop and win titles. I have that at Bayern.”

This declaration suggests Sané’s primary focus is to stay at Bayern and continue contributing to their domestic and European success. Bayern, for their part, is fully aware of his importance and are likely eager to finalise a new deal, avoiding a scenario where they lose such a valuable player for free.

For Arsenal, while Sané’s statement appears to pour cold water on the transfer rumours, it also underscores the need to monitor his situation closely. A failure by Bayern to secure his renewal could reopen the door for the Gunners and other suitors. Sané’s availability, either in January or next summer, would still represent one of the most intriguing potential moves in the transfer market.

