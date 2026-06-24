Arsenal target breaks silence and asks to leave present club

Julian Alvarez has broken his silence and insists he has told Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave the club this summer as several teams continue to compete for his signature.

The Argentinian forward is one of the most sought-after players in the current transfer window, with Barcelona and Real Madrid having reportedly seen bids rejected, while Arsenal are also monitoring the situation closely. The Gunners view him as an ideal attacking addition for Mikel Arteta’s team and remain interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

Growing Transfer Interest Across Europe

Arsenal have admired him since his time in England, although Manchester City were previously unwilling to sanction a move. With the player now in Spain, there is a belief within the club that a transfer could be more achievable this summer.

Barcelona are still considered his preferred destination, while Real Madrid have also maintained strong interest, including reports of a significant offer being rejected earlier in the window. The situation has therefore developed into a highly competitive transfer battle among Europe’s elite clubs.

Alvarez Statement on His Future

Alvarez has now addressed his situation directly and, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said:

“I don’t want to hide or act like I don’t want to be clear. I try to be honest.

“I spoke to Atlético people and I think the best for everyone involved is for me to leave.

“I want to fulfill my dream.”

His comments have significantly intensified speculation over his future, with multiple clubs expected to reassess their next steps as the transfer window progresses.

Atletico Madrid now face a major decision regarding how to respond to the player’s stated position, while interest from across Europe is expected to remain strong until a final resolution is reached.

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