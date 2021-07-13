Arsenal target breaks silence and looks to suggest his next club

Arsenal has been dealt a transfer blow after Manuel Locatelli broke his silence over his future and admits that he is pleased to be linked with a move to Juventus.

The Gunners face serious competition from the former Italian champions in their bid to sign him.

He was one of Italy’s best players as they won Euro 2020 on Sunday and may have outgrown his current club, Sassuolo.

The Green and Blacks have been in talks with Juventus over signing him, but Arsenal remains his most serious suitors in terms of willingness to pay what Sassuolo wants.

But the midfielder appears to favour a move to Juve which is forcing his club to talk with the Old Lady.

After Italy’s penalty win over England, Locatelli broke his silence on his future and says he has not been paying much attention to the rumour mill and has just been focused on winning the Euros with the Italian national team.

Locatelli told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by the Daily Mail: ‘Up until now, I haven’t really thought about it, I couldn’t.

‘The interest of Juventus is pleasing, they are a great team and I have said it several times.’