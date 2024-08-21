Arsenal target breaks silence on Gunners’ rumours

Arsenal target Joan Garcia has addressed his future amid reports that he has agreed to personal terms with the Gunners.

The Olympic gold medalist is viewed as the ideal replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who could depart Arsenal before the transfer window closes.

Ramsdale has emerged as a key target for Wolves, and the English goalkeeper may decide to join them in the coming days. In the meantime, Arsenal has reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Espanyol’s Garcia.

Garcia’s impressive performances in the latter half of last season, which helped his club secure promotion to La Liga, caught Arsenal’s attention.

The Gunners see him as a fitting replacement for Ramsdale, and Garcia has now broken his silence regarding the ongoing speculation about his future.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I am very calm.

“I am a person who isolates himself from all this and I am focused on next Saturday’s game [against Real Sociedad].

“In football, these things do not depend on oneself, but I am very happy here.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Garcia did well in the Spanish second division and will get a chance to improve in our team.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…