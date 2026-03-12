Arsenal target breaks silence on his future amidst Gunners’ interest

Julian Alvarez has addressed speculation about his future amid continued reports linking him with a potential summer departure from Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine forward is among the players Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring closely in recent seasons. The Gunners are believed to admire his qualities and see him as a potential addition to strengthen their attacking options.

Arsenal were previously interested in signing Alvarez when he was preparing to leave Manchester City. However, the Premier League champions were unwilling to allow the striker to join a direct domestic rival, which ultimately prevented a move to the Emirates Stadium at that time.

Now playing in Spain, Alvarez has continued to attract interest, and the possibility of a return to the Premier League remains open. Arsenal are said to be particularly keen on securing his services if he becomes available in the transfer market.

Arsenal Maintain Interest in Forward

The Gunners reportedly believe Alvarez would be a strong addition to their squad and could play an important role in their attacking setup. As a result, they are expected to remain attentive to any developments regarding his future.

Despite the speculation, Atletico Madrid have maintained that the striker is not for sale. The Spanish club value him highly and is expected to make every effort to retain him beyond the current campaign.

However, interest from other clubs means there could still be uncertainty surrounding his long-term future. As the transfer window approaches, more clarity is expected to emerge regarding whether Alvarez will remain in Spain or consider a move elsewhere.

Alvarez Responds to Transfer Speculation

For now, the forward has emphasised that he remains focused on his current responsibilities and is content at Atletico Madrid. While he did not provide a definitive answer about what the future holds, he expressed appreciation for the support he has received.

Speaking about the speculation surrounding his future, Alvarez commented, as quoted by TYC Sports: “I don’t know, maybe yes, maybe no. I’m happy here. I think about the day to day and I work to improve. I have never said anything or spoken badly about the club. I’m very grateful and today the fans showed me their affection again.”