Arsenal target breaks silence on why he turned down a move to the Emirates

Nico Williams has long been linked with a move to Arsenal, with the club reported to be interested in the talented attacker for several seasons. However, any lingering speculation regarding his future was firmly ended this summer when he signed a ten-year contract extension with Athletic Bilbao. The decision came as a surprise to many, especially after he appeared open to a transfer earlier in the window.

The Euro 2024 winner has established himself as one of the most exciting and consistent performers in world football in recent years. As a result, some of Europe’s biggest clubs were keen to secure his signature, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal. Among those, Barcelona made the most significant push, with reports suggesting that Williams had even expressed a desire to join them.

Williams Surprises Europe with Contract Extension

Just weeks ago, the forward appeared set for a high-profile move, having reportedly informed Barcelona of his interest in joining their squad. Yet, in a move that stunned many observers, he chose instead to extend his stay with Athletic Bilbao. The decision effectively ties him to the club for what could be the remainder of his professional career.

Williams has since spoken publicly about the reasons behind his choice. As quoted by Express Sport, he explained:

“I think we have a very long season ahead of us.

We have very ambitious titles like the Champions League, which everyone would like to play in.

What could be better than doing it with the club of my life? I would like to continue making history here at San Mamés, with the fans, with my family, and with a lot of enthusiasm.”

Arsenal’s Long-Term Target Off the Market

For Arsenal, who have followed the player closely, the decision means they will need to look elsewhere for reinforcements in attack. Williams would have been a brilliant addition to the squad in this transfer window, offering pace, creativity, and technical quality. Instead, he appears set to remain at Athletic Bilbao, with the intention of building a legacy at the club where he began his career.

His loyalty will no doubt be celebrated in Bilbao, while Europe’s elite clubs are left to admire from afar a player who could have graced any of their line-ups.

