Arsenal target “can become one of the best” in the Premier League

Asmir Begovic has backed Arsenal target and England goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale to become one of the best in the country.

Ramsdale has emerged as a transfer target for the Gunners who are looking to add a new goalkeeper to their squad.

Bernd Leno was guilty of some ridiculous mistakes at the Emirates last season and his long-term future now looks to be outside the Emirates.

Ramsdale was relegated from the Premier League last season with Sheffield United and that was the second consecutive season that he has suffered the drop.

He was relegated with Bournemouth in the 2019/2020 season.

However, he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and has admirers at the Emirates.

At 23, he still has a long career in the game ahead of him and most of it would be at the Emirates if he joins Arsenal.

Begovic was his teammate at Bournemouth and he has now revealed that the goalie has the potential to become the best goalkeeper in England.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘He can become one of the best, especially in the country.

‘He’s already proved that he can play at the highest level. He’s got a lot of potential still to fulfil.

‘The more he plays, the more he’s going to progress. So I’m not surprised to see him linked with some of the top clubs.

‘What he’s done over the last couple of years shows everyone the quality he has. With his age, where he’s at, the potential is there to become an even better goalkeeper.’