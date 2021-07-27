Arsenal target “can become one of the best” in the Premier League

Asmir Begovic has backed Arsenal target and England goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale to become one of the best in the country.
Ramsdale has emerged as a transfer target for the Gunners who are looking to add a new goalkeeper to their squad.
Bernd Leno was guilty of some ridiculous mistakes at the Emirates last season and his long-term future now looks to be outside the Emirates.
Ramsdale was relegated from the Premier League last season with Sheffield United and that was the second consecutive season that he has suffered the drop.
He was relegated with Bournemouth in the 2019/2020 season.
However, he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and has admirers at the Emirates.
At 23, he still has a long career in the game ahead of him and most of it would be at the Emirates if he joins Arsenal.
Begovic was his teammate at Bournemouth and he has now revealed that the goalie has the potential to become the best goalkeeper in England.
He said via The Daily Mail: ‘He can become one of the best, especially in the country.
‘He’s already proved that he can play at the highest level. He’s got a lot of potential still to fulfil.
‘The more he plays, the more he’s going to progress. So I’m not surprised to see him linked with some of the top clubs.
‘What he’s done over the last couple of years shows everyone the quality he has. With his age, where he’s at, the potential is there to become an even better goalkeeper.’
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Too expensive; twice his worth with the English tax.
Ramsdale and White neither solve our attacking woes nor get us into the top 6.
2 bids is enough move on to more financially prudent transfers.
Sometimes I think pudits sign checks from clubs to overate some players in order to market them.
dont get why we are so focused on another GK. Lokonga still the only midfielder we’ve signed. The source of all our problems have been midfield and we’ve done nothing yet besides get a young prospect. How is that going to get us top 4 again?
Oh fantastic, we’ve been informed about Cashley Cole’s appointment as assistant to somebody whose name also sounded uninteresting. What is it about this website.lack of news that Arsenal fans can enjoy reading. They’ve been banging on Arteta’s recruitment of White for a month and now it appears he.has not even done a medical and also Runalson transfer to Turkey was premature as he is still around still paid to do nothing.
Conclusion is this website is in Artetas pocket and write things to please him which turns out to be the reality.
Henderson plays in goal for Sheffield Utd and they finish in the top half of the table.
Henderson goes back to Man Utd and Ramsdale comes in from relegated Bournemouth. Sheffield Utd get relegated.
There were other factors involved but the bottom line is that Ramsdale is NOT a Premier League keeper (yet). But how long can Arsenal wait, as this coming season is a make or break year for the current administration,
(and for the fans)!!!