Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal target can leave for free but Serie A club now wants him in a swap deal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho this summer and the Brazilian is one of the players that Barcelona has told to find a new club.

The Catalans need to balance their financial books and they have to move some of their current players off their wage bill.

The midfielder has been a long-term target for the Gunners and this might be the best chance for them to sign him.

However, they will now have to see off competition from AC Milan to land him.

Todofichajes says the Italians have emerged as his possible next club in the last few hours.

This is because Barcelona wants to sign their defender, Alessio Romagnoli.

Because the Spaniards cannot pay up his transfer fee, they are proposing an exchange deal with their Italian counterpart.

The report says Barca no longer cares about receiving a transfer fee for Coutinho, but they simply have to get rid of him.

The midfielder hasn’t justified why they made him their most expensive signing in 2018 and he would probably also consider a change of environment.

The lure of playing Champions League football in Milan might help them beat Arsenal to his signature.

Posted by

Tags philippe coutinho

7 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    July 20, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    OT..
    🚨 EXCL: Arsenal pre-season tour to USA cancelled because of #COVID19 cases in #AFC camp. Small number of positives in travelling party, all asymptomatic. Club working through alternate plans as virus wreaks more havoc ahead of new PL season
    @TheAthleticUK

    Reply
    1. Staxhs says:
      July 20, 2021 at 8:43 pm

      Another Excuse for MA. No Preseason

      Reply
    2. Declan says:
      July 20, 2021 at 8:50 pm

      I just saw that on Sky too Sue.
      More OT…. Best wishes to Ivan Gazidis who has throat cancer. Hope he has a full recovery.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        July 20, 2021 at 8:58 pm

        I responded to your comment on the Leno thread, Declan – well said 👍

        Reply
        1. Declan says:
          July 20, 2021 at 9:43 pm

          I didn’t think that previous comment went for some reason Sue and thanks for your response.
          Anyway, pre season preparations looking messed up now with the tour cancelled and Covid at Colney too. Cases are rising!

          Reply
  2. Durand says:
    July 20, 2021 at 8:52 pm

    Why should Arsenal be interested in a player SO POOR that Barca just want him gone and off the books.

    Wouldn’t touch this guy with a barge pole

    Reply
    1. Goonerbeall says:
      July 20, 2021 at 10:13 pm

      Something to do with Arteta. I hear he likes things tried and tested including women.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs