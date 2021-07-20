Arsenal target can leave for free but Serie A club now wants him in a swap deal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho this summer and the Brazilian is one of the players that Barcelona has told to find a new club.

The Catalans need to balance their financial books and they have to move some of their current players off their wage bill.

The midfielder has been a long-term target for the Gunners and this might be the best chance for them to sign him.

However, they will now have to see off competition from AC Milan to land him.

Todofichajes says the Italians have emerged as his possible next club in the last few hours.

This is because Barcelona wants to sign their defender, Alessio Romagnoli.

Because the Spaniards cannot pay up his transfer fee, they are proposing an exchange deal with their Italian counterpart.

The report says Barca no longer cares about receiving a transfer fee for Coutinho, but they simply have to get rid of him.

The midfielder hasn’t justified why they made him their most expensive signing in 2018 and he would probably also consider a change of environment.

The lure of playing Champions League football in Milan might help them beat Arsenal to his signature.