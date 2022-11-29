Arsenal target changes agent to secure a move to Arsenal or Chelsea

There has been some interesting developments in Italy regarding the AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, as it is being reported that the ex-Arsenal youngster has decided that he is leaving Serie A this coming summer after refusing to sign a contract extension at Milan.

After talking to Paolo Maldini directly about his contract situation, the French/Algerian star has now changed agent to secure his wish to return to London. Calciomercato reported: “Now the turning point: Bennacer has chosen Enzo Raiola as the new representative, who will now have to discuss with Maldini and Massara.”

Now, According to the source of Algérie Football Média, Bennacer has will not extend his contract and will leave Milan in summer 2023 with three clubs in the Premier League interested in his signature: Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, although they also say that Bennacer himself has set his heart on moving back to London.

They tweeted….

🚨INFO ALGÉRIE FOOTBALL MÉDIA 🚨 Selon nos sources, Ismael Bennacer ne prolongera pas son contrat et quittera le Milan AC en juin 2023. 3 clubs sont intéressés : Chelsea, Liverpool et Arsenal. Le joueur souhaite aller dans un club de Londres (Chelsea ou Arsenal). pic.twitter.com/va6yLHEp5f — Algérie Football Média 🇩🇿 (@DZFOOTBALLDZ) November 28, 2022

Wel, I wonder if he has happy memories of Arsenal. He joined us at the tender age of 17, and after one subsitute appearance in the League Cup in 18 months, he was sent off for a (successful) loan at Tours in Ligue 2. He must have impressed someone as Empoli came in for him, and the then 19 year-old helped them gain promotion to Serie A.

He was then snapped up by AC Milan for a cool €16 million plus bonuses, and has since played over 100 games for the Italian giants.

I wonder does he think he has unfinished business at Arsenal?

————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show discusses the potential of Mykhaylo Mudryk



Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids