Arsenal target close to agreeing a free transfer to an unnamed team

Football Insider is reporting that Arsenal target Ryan Fraser is close to agreeing a move to a new team this summer.

The Scottish winger will be a free agent in the summer and reports have linked him with a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners tried to sign him in the summer after he had a stunning 2018/2019 season, but they couldn’t convince Bournemouth to let him leave.

He has now entered the last year of his contract with the Cherries and looks set to move to another team.

He can start talking with a new team already. Arsenal has their bitter rivals, Tottenham, as their major competitor for his signature.

The report further claims that he has been in talks with a yet to be revealed team and they are closed to agreeing on terms for a free transfer.

It is unclear if that team is Arsenal, particularly because the club is looking to save money now and wait to see how much it can make available for transfers.

The Gunners have, however, made signing top free agents a priority and Fraser falls into that category.

They are also targeting a move for Chelsea winger, Willian, however, one knows if the Gunners want to sign both players.