Arsenal target compared to Lampard and Gerrard

Former Brighton manager Oscar Garcia has tipped Arsenal target Gabri Veiga for greatness as several clubs eye a move for the midfielder.

Veiga is enjoying a breakthrough season at Celta Vigo, where he is now one of the finest young players in Europe.

The midfielder is doing well for the La Liga side and Arsenal wants to add him to their group when the campaign ends.

However, they are facing competition from top clubs, including Real Madrid and Manchester City and it will be an important summer for him.

Because he is enjoying a breakout season, there would be doubts about his talents and if he can become one of the top players, as his potential suggests.

Speaking about his talent, Garcia says via The Daily Mail:

‘I don’t like to compare players, but there are some similarities with players from other generations, such as Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, in terms of the type of midfielder that he is,’ Garcia told Mail Sport.

‘I believe he is a player who performs better when he is free to display all his physical strengths, allied to his very good technique.

‘He is more of a midfielder who can play box to box, rather than a player in the style of Sergio Busquets or Rodri, who are more positional. He uses more of the field to show all the levels that he has.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Comparing him to Lampard and Gerrard is a fantastic comparison and it means we truly might be looking at a world-class player.

However, there would be several clubs also looking to add him to their group, so we must be ready to do a lot of work to convince him to choose a move to the Emirates.

Watch Arteta after Man City defeat – “Man City deserved to win” “They are an exceptional team…..”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…