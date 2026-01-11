Arsenal target confesses he wants to play for their rival

Yan Diomande is currently regarded as one of the most exciting young players in European football, and Arsenal are understandably keen to add him to their squad. The Gunners have continued to target elite talent from across the world, with their recruitment strategy focused on identifying players capable of making an immediate and long-term impact. Diomande has emerged as one of the standout names on their scouting list due to his impressive displays at RB Leipzig.

Arsenal’s pursuit of elite young talent

Arsenal’s interest in Diomande reflects their broader approach to squad building, which prioritises quality and potential in equal measure. The attacker has caught the eye with a series of strong performances in Germany, demonstrating technical ability and maturity beyond his years. RB Leipzig is well known for developing young players into top-level professionals and is keen to protect the progress of the Ivorian teenager.

At just 19, Diomande has already gained experience in both Spain and Germany, despite only moving to Leganes in 2024. His rapid development has reinforced the belief that he could thrive at the highest level, making him an attractive option for clubs competing for major honours. Arsenal view him as a player who could strengthen their attacking options as they continue to build a squad capable of sustained success.

Strong competition and personal ambitions

Arsenal are not alone in their admiration. Manchester United are also actively pushing to convince Diomande to choose them as his next destination, highlighting the level of competition for his signature. While he continues to develop quickly and attract attention from some of the best teams in the world, Diomande has been clear about his personal ambitions.

As quoted by Metro Sport, he said, “I want to play at Anfield, i want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

The comments underline a strong emotional connection to Arsenal’s rivals, which could complicate any potential move. Despite this, his future remains open, and his continued rise suggests that interest from Europe’s elite will only intensify as his career progresses.