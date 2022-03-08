Arsenal target confirms he didn’t want to leave his present club in the winter

Yannick Carrasco has revealed he had proposals to change club in January, but he turned them down amidst interest from Arsenal.

The Belgian currently plays for Atletico Madrid and he has been an important player for them.

They won La Liga last season, but have been struggling in this campaign.

Arsenal needs new attackers and Carrasco has what it takes to deliver some fine performances at the Emirates.

He has been around the European football scene for a long time and it is hard to remember he is still just 28.

Arsenal is not the only club looking to sign him and it remains unclear if they made an approach for him recently.

However, he said via The Sun: “These days, I feel very, very good. I’m at home. I’m well integrated. I’m an important player whether it be on the pitch or in the dressing room.

“I’m already at a certain age too, but football, as they say, you never know how to plan or predict the future.

“A few clubs knocked on my door this winter, but I’m good at Atlético, so I wanted to continue my adventure here.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Carrasco would represent a major addition to our current squad if he moves to London.

Our present attackers have been in splendid form, but if Alexandre Lacazette leaves at the end of this season, the dressing room will need an experienced forward like Carrasco.