Arsenal target confirms he opted out of January move despite Gunners interest

Leon Goretzka has emerged as a player of interest for Arsenal, with the club reportedly keen to secure his signature as a free agent at the end of the season. The German midfielder remains an important figure at Bayern Munich, yet he is approaching the end of his contract and is widely expected to depart in the summer.

During his time at Bayern, Goretzka has contributed to a period of sustained success, helping the team secure several major honours. His experience at the highest level of the game, combined with his technical and physical qualities, makes him an attractive option for clubs seeking to strengthen their midfield.

Arsenal Monitor Free Transfer Opportunity

Goretzka is regarded as a valuable opportunity in the transfer market, particularly given the prospect of signing him without a transfer fee. Arsenal is understood to be interested in adding players of proven quality, and the chance to acquire a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be highly appealing.

The midfielder’s situation has drawn attention from multiple clubs, especially as he continues to perform at a high level. His ability to influence matches both defensively and offensively enhances his reputation as a complete midfielder.

Goretzka Explains January Decision

During the January transfer window, Goretzka had the opportunity to leave Bayern Munich, with several teams expressing strong interest in securing his services. However, no move materialised, and the player has since explained his reasoning for remaining at the club.

He said via Goal:

“In winter, I made a conscious decision to stay here until summer. I feel that anything is possible this season.”

This statement reflects his commitment to Bayern for the remainder of the campaign, as well as his belief in what the team can still achieve. For Arsenal, his decision to stay until the summer could prove beneficial, as it keeps open the possibility of signing him as a free agent.

Goretzka remains a high-quality player, and his availability could represent a significant opportunity for clubs aiming to strengthen their squads ahead of the next season.