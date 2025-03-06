Arsenal target confirms “other clubs” are a reason he has not extended his deal

Joshua Kimmich has provided Arsenal with a potential transfer boost after revealing that the interest from other clubs is one of the key reasons why he has not signed a new contract with Bayern Munich. The German midfielder, who has been a crucial part of Bayern’s success in recent years, was offered a new contract by the Bavarians. However, Kimmich has delayed signing the deal, citing ongoing negotiations and the fact that he is weighing up his options carefully.

Recently, Bayern Munich decided to withdraw their offer, forcing Kimmich to restart the contract talks with the club. This unexpected move from Bayern has surprised many in the football world, as the German giants had previously been confident about securing his long-term future. However, the question now arises as to why Kimmich has hesitated so much in committing to a new deal with the club, especially given his importance to the side.

Kimmich, who is capable of playing both in defence and midfield, has made it clear that he wants to make the right decision about his future. This indicates that he is taking his time to consider his options carefully, knowing that a decision of this magnitude will have long-term implications. As it stands, Kimmich is now close to making his final decision, and several clubs, including Arsenal, are believed to be monitoring the situation closely.

Arsenal is one of the clubs keen on adding the talented German to their squad. Kimmich recently gave an update on his future, acknowledging the role that interest from other clubs has played in his decision-making process. He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: “Other clubs also play a role in my decision on the future. I won’t mention which clubs, but there will be a decision soon.”

Signing an experienced player like Kimmich could prove to be a game-changer for Arsenal. While adding a player like Raheem Sterling might not be as impactful, Kimmich’s versatility and pedigree could instantly elevate the team’s chances of winning the Premier League or the Champions League. The prospect of bringing him to the Emirates is certainly an exciting one for Arsenal fans.