Arsenal target continues to eye a move to Barcelona instead

Arsenal continue to trail Barcelona in the race to sign Julian Alvarez, although finances are not believed to be the main factor influencing the situation.

Atletico Madrid remain determined to keep the attacker and are not actively looking to sell him at this stage. However, the Spanish side are aware that interest in the Argentinian forward continues to grow across Europe and that his future could eventually become uncertain.

Arsenal Maintain Strong Interest

Arsenal have monitored Alvarez for several seasons and remain interested in bringing him to the Emirates as they continue searching for attacking reinforcements capable of improving the overall quality of the squad.

The Gunners view the forward as an ideal addition because of his versatility, experience at the highest level and proven ability to perform in English football. His previous success in the Premier League has strengthened confidence within Arsenal that he could adapt quickly and become an important player under Mikel Arteta.

Despite Arsenal’s admiration for the player and their financial strength in the transfer market, the situation appears more complicated because of Alvarez’s personal preference regarding his next move if he eventually leaves Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona Remain Preferred Option

According to Team Talk, Alvarez would favour a move to Barcelona if he decides to leave Atletico Madrid, with the report claiming the Catalan side are the only other club he currently wishes to join.

Barcelona are also interested in securing his signature, although there is a widespread belief that Arsenal would be in a stronger financial position to complete a deal if negotiations formally begin during the summer transfer window.

Even so, the player’s preference could prove decisive in determining the outcome of the transfer battle, particularly if both clubs intensify their interest in the coming months as Arsenal continue trying to strengthen their attack ahead of next season.