Arsenal target could be sent to Spain even though they are ready to meet his transfer fee

Arsenal has remained in the race for Manuel Locatelli even though he is struggling to accept them.

The midfielder has clarified that he wants to join Juventus and Sassuolo has been negotiating with the former Italian champions over his signature.

Arsenal, however, remains keen on him with the Gunners reportedly ready to pay his club’s asking price.

If the transfer to Juventus falls through, the Gunners should ideally be in the best position to sign him.

However, Todofichajes says Sassuolo is waiting for another club to move for him despite the interest from Arsenal.

The report says Real Madrid had wanted to sign him initially and the Spanish club is still considering a move for him.

It says Sassuolo would prefer to sell Locatelli to a club outside Italy and they are waiting for Los Blancos to make a move for him despite the interest from Arsenal.

This development might show that the Italians want him to join a top club that plays in the Champions League.

If that is true, Arsenal will now have to look elsewhere because the absence of European football has robbed them of another transfer target.

The Gunners have also been linked with the likes of Houssem Aouar and Sander Berge.