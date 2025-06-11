Arsenal target could go on strike to force them to sell him

Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly prepared to take drastic action if Sporting Club refuses to reduce their asking price, making it difficult for him to secure a move this summer. The Swedish striker has been a standout performer over the last two seasons, delivering an impressive tally of goals and drawing attention from several elite clubs across Europe.

With top teams monitoring his situation closely, Gyokeres is now believed to be growing frustrated over what he sees as an inflated valuation. In the Premier League, both Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with interest in the prolific frontman. As both clubs seek to strengthen their forward lines, a move for Gyokeres could soon become a priority depending on his availability and price.

Discontent over Transfer Valuation

Gyokeres is understood to have believed he had a gentleman’s agreement in place with Sporting that would allow him to depart for a fee of around £60 million. However, the Portuguese side is reportedly demanding at least £70 million to sanction the transfer, which has led to considerable frustration on the part of the player.

Portuguese outlet Record says he is threatening to go on strike to force through a move. This development raises the stakes as the transfer window progresses and could potentially put pressure on Sporting to reconsider their position. It also introduces a layer of urgency for interested clubs like Arsenal, who may be encouraged to act quickly if they sense the opportunity to sign the striker at a reduced fee.

Arsenal Monitoring Situation Closely

The Gunners are in the market for attacking reinforcements, and Gyokeres fits the profile of a striker that Mikel Arteta could integrate into the squad. His strength, goal-scoring record and work rate make him an appealing prospect, particularly as Arsenal seeks to build on their strong recent campaigns.

Should the player follow through with his threat to strike, it could significantly alter the dynamic of the negotiations. Players have, on occasion, resorted to extreme measures to facilitate transfers, and this situation may prove no different. If tensions escalate, it may ultimately benefit Arsenal by reducing the cost of a potential deal, though it remains to be seen how Sporting will respond to the pressure.

