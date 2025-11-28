Arsenal target could ignore their interest and move to Saudi Arabia

Arsenal have continued to be linked with a move for Serhou Guirassy, who is regarded as one of the most lethal and consistent strikers in world football. The Guinean forward has been in exceptional form over recent seasons and has maintained a strong scoring record for Borussia Dortmund.

Career Stage and Arsenal’s Striking Options

At 29, Guirassy is approaching the latter stages of his career and is likely to have one more significant move before any decline in performance. Arsenal currently possess several quality attackers and invested in Viktor Gyokeres during the summer, but Guirassy has proven himself in a more competitive league than the Swedish forward. While the Gunners are keen to ensure Gyokeres adapts successfully, uncertainty surrounding Gabriel Jesus’ future increases the appeal of adding another striker to the squad.

Transfer Prospects and Salary Considerations

Arsenal have been monitoring the Borussia Dortmund forward, but several other top European clubs are also interested in securing his services. Guirassy himself remains calm about his next step, aiming to resolve his future in due course. According to Sports Bild, he would consider a move to Saudi Arabia if an offer were presented, prioritising financial terms over joining a bigger team for a smaller salary. This could present a challenge for Arsenal, as matching the potential remuneration offered by Saudi clubs would be difficult.

Guirassy’s situation illustrates the delicate balance clubs must navigate when recruiting experienced forwards. While his quality and experience make him an attractive target, financial factors and career ambitions will play a significant role in any potential transfer. Arsenal must weigh the risk of missing out against their current attacking resources and long-term planning. Should the Gunners succeed in securing him, they would gain a proven goal scorer capable of strengthening their squad immediately, while also demonstrating ambition in the transfer market.