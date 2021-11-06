Arsenal target could leave his current club in January

Sergi Roberto could leave Barcelona in the January transfer window amidst interest from Arsenal.

Fichajes via TalkSport reported on Arsenal transfer speculation last month and claimed the Gunners and Manchester City want to sign him.

Now Todofichajes claims the full-back might not wait until the end of his contract to leave the Blaugrana.

He will be out of a contract at the end of this season, but the report says he could move by January if he doesn’t sign a new Barca deal.

Arsenal has signed players for their left-back and right-back spots recently and would feel they have the right cover.

However, an experienced player like Roberto is needed in their dressing room.

The Spaniard would likely thrive under the leadership of Mikel Arteta and he could help Arsenal’s current options become better.

Takehiro Tomiyasu doesn’t exactly have solid competition for his place at the Emirates, and Sergi Roberto could provide that for him.

The Japanese star has done admirably well so far and Roberto might struggle to beat him to a starting spot on the team.

The competition from City is one that Arsenal should also take seriously because the Premier League champions could offer him a better financial package and tempt him to the Etihad.