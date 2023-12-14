Arsenal target could now stay in Brazil for a few more months

Arsenal target Marcos Leonardo might stay in Brazil until the middle of next year, despite interest from various top clubs. The attacker, who currently plays for Santos, has been in outstanding form in the Brazilian top flight.

During the European summer transfer window, Chelsea expressed a strong desire to sign him, but the move fell through, and he continued playing in Brazil until the end of their season.

While Arsenal has shown interest and was expected to pursue him in January, reports from ESPN Brasil suggest that the Gunners have not yet made an offer for the player. The report indicates that Arsenal might delay their move for Leonardo until the end of the season, allowing him to spend the first half of the Brazilian term with his current club next year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leonardo is a fine talent, and we can tell, considering the quality of the clubs who want to add him to their squad.

However, he is not the prolific striker that we need, so there is nothing bad in us waiting until the end of the season to add him to our squad.

